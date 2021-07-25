BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,410 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma comprises approximately 3.3% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 3.59% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $330,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBIO traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. 276,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,106. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBIO. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

