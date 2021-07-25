Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Get Braskem alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAK. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $22.56 on Friday. Braskem has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Analysts predict that Braskem will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.