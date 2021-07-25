Boston Scientific (BSX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Boston Scientific to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BSX stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,997 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,649 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

