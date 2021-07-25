Bonded Finance Market Cap Reaches $3.72 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $598,837.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00048928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.05 or 0.00825546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

