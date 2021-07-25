Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.16.

Several analysts recently commented on BBD.B shares. CIBC upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.17. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.52.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

