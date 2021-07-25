BOLT (BOLT) One Day Volume Tops $196,897.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $196,897.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOLT has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00048070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.46 or 0.00805890 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.