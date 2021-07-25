BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Stock Holdings Cut by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.79% of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 516,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKSE opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.23. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $99.50.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.