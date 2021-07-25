BMO Capital Markets Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$272.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$248.00 to C$272.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$252.31.

BYD opened at C$242.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$245.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$220.76.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

