Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 186,138 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $27,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.16.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.