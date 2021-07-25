Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Critical Comparison

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Blue Ridge Real Estate alerts:

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Forestar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million 4.55 -$1.58 million N/A N/A Forestar Group $931.80 million 1.10 $60.80 million $1.21 17.25

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate 37.01% 29.29% 24.64% Forestar Group 7.20% 11.38% 5.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Forestar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Forestar Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Forestar Group has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.15%. Given Forestar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.