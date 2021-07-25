BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:THRG opened at GBX 954 ($12.46) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 913.90. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 959 ($12.53). The company has a market capitalization of £900.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Merryn S. Webb purchased 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63). Also, insider Louise Nash purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,054 ($13,135.62).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.