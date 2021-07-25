BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 957 ($12.50) and last traded at GBX 956 ($12.49), with a volume of 20704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 944 ($12.33).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 913.90. The company has a market capitalization of £900.39 million and a P/E ratio of 15.39.

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Louise Nash purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £10,054 ($13,135.62). Also, insider Merryn S. Webb purchased 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63).

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

