Bitnation (XPAT) Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Bitnation has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. Bitnation has a market capitalization of $151,144.66 and $199.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitnation coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitnation Coin Profile

Bitnation is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Bitnation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitnation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

