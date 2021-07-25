BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $122,083.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00806495 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

