BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 218.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BIVI stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $219.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. BioVie has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIVI. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioVie in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BioVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,758,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

