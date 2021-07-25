BioNTech’s (BNTX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.83.

BioNTech stock opened at $281.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.14. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $292.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

