BioNTech’s (BNTX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
BNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.83.
BioNTech stock opened at $281.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.14. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $292.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of -1.58.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.