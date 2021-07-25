BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $2,836,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $281.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.14. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $292.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.