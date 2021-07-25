Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.500-$19.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.63 billion.Biogen also updated its FY21 guidance to $17.50-19.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.28.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $325.40 on Friday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.