Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $453.00 to $455.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.28.

Shares of BIIB opened at $325.40 on Friday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

