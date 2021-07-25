BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Raised to $66.00 at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist cut their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of BIGC opened at $69.10 on Friday. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,225 shares in the company, valued at $17,369,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,333 shares of company stock worth $31,261,664. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BigCommerce by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3,116.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

