Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 308,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BGFV. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,067. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $514.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.87. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.