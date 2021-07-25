Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GROUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Grafton Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grafton Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:GROUF opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

