BEPRO Network Hits Market Cap of $36.74 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 38.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded up 64.9% against the US dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $36.74 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00047664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.02 or 0.00811625 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

