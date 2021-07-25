Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.28

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and traded as low as $3.70. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 59,897 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.28.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($164.69) EPS for the quarter.
About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.