Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.28

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and traded as low as $3.70. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 59,897 shares trading hands.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($164.69) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 4.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

