Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 25.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 123,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 29.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 545.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 17,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.55. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

