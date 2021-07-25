BeatzCoin Price Up 44.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $19.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 91.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000942 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00102766 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

