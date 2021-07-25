Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $41.22 million and $8.71 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001304 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003827 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 93,027,440 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

