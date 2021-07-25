Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Baxter International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $81.14. 1,826,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.68. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

