Barrington Research Comments on Travelzoo’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the information services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 133.26% and a net margin of 1.25%.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

TZOO opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.49 million, a PE ratio of 768.00 and a beta of 2.11. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,788 and sold 51,686 shares valued at $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

