Barclays PLC Purchases 9,559 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 187,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $337,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a current ratio of 233.60. The company has a market cap of $359.03 million, a P/E ratio of -52.83, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

