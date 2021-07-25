Barclays PLC Purchases 5,422 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Parke Bancorp worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 649.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 329,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 285,764 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.24.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 17.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $192,323.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,167 shares of company stock worth $404,074. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

