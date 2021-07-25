Barclays PLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GAB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

GAB opened at $6.66 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

