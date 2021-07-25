Barclays PLC Has $191,000 Stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Tricida worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,113 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $4.21 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $211.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tricida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

