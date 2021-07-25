Barclays PLC Has $179,000 Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.98.

MT stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

