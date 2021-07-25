Barclays PLC Has $172,000 Stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMNI. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $717.12 million, a PE ratio of -31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

