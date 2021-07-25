Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 50.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF opened at $33.88 on Friday. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Franklin Financial Services Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

