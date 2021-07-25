Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Evofem Biosciences worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Justin J. File bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $453,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

EVFM stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

