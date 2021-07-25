Barclays Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $450.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.67.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM opened at $382.29 on Thursday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.