Barclays Boosts First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $82.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $74.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FAF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $65.50 on Friday. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $66.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in First American Financial by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,226 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in First American Financial by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

