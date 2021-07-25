BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.08 Million

Equities analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to announce $236.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.00 million. BankUnited posted sales of $223.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $937.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.02 million to $948.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $993.57 million, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on BKU. Compass Point upped their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

BKU traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $38.65. 495,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BankUnited by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BankUnited by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after buying an additional 27,796 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

