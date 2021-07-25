Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) PT Set at $5.06 by Barclays

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has been assigned a $5.06 price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKNIY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. assumed coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

BKNIY stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

