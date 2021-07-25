Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BGSF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in BGSF by 18.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 59,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,451,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BGSF alerts:

Shares of BGSF opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.