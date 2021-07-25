Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 168,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,226 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 472,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $29.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $31.77.

