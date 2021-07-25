Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 81,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

