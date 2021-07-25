Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,109 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Astronics were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Astronics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $538.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.10.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

