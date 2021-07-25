Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $22,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,882.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,616,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

