Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.53% of Revance Therapeutics worth $30,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,502,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $215,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after buying an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

