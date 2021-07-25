Bamco Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.