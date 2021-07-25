Bamco Inc. NY Has $35.01 Million Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 737,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $35,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $152,054.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $229,169.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,351 shares of company stock worth $948,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE ESNT opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

