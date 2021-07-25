Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,077 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 405.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.40. 3,696,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,409. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.70. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

